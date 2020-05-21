Okoboji tourism asks for patience ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Iowa (KTIV) - Be patient, be respectful, and please cooperate. Those are the messages being put out for lakes area visitors and residents alike as more businesses and amenities re-open this Memorial Day Weekend.

Rebecca Peters, Director of Okoboji Tourism, says it's in everyone's best interest to follow the guidelines that have been put in place. "Just as people are venturing out and they're going to some of the local shops that are so unique and wonderful and they're going to some of our great dining establishments in the area, we just ask that you be really respectful of that staff and the owners of those establishments and just follow the few guidelines and just be kind about it. All of those in place to keep everyone really safe and healthy this year so we can all have fun in Okoboji.”



When it comes to tourism this upcoming season, Peters says numbers for the Iowa Great Lakes will likely be down due to the pandemic.

She says depending on how things go, numbers may pick up somewhat later in the season as more people become comfortable traveling again.