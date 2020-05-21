Ridge View grad Miller leaving Iowa football program

In January, Ridge View graduate Ezra Miller announced he was leaving the Iowa football program because of back problems. Thursday on Twitter, Miller said he left because of depression and anxiety brought on by family health issues and stress at school.

After intense therapy, Miller says he is ready to play again and has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6'6", 305-pound offensive lineman was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Here's Miller's Twitter statement:

“To start off, I must commend Iowa, the coaching/medical staff and my teammates as being amazing mentors. I have nothing but the utmost praise for every single one of them,” he wrote.

“It was not due to back issues that I left (the) program. Iowa simply worked with me to make that public statement. I left on my own accord due to major depression and anxiety amplified by a series of events. A close friend and mentor passed away from cancer. God bless you Mr. (David) Kwikkel. Shortly after, my father was diagnosed with cancer and is now, thankfully, recovering. My brother was in a nasty car accident as well.

“These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self treatment and mental-health struggles. After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best solution was to leave football as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on.

“Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again. And with saying that, I am entering the transfer portal.”