River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River at Spencer.
* until Sunday afternoon.
* At 07AM Thursday the stage was 11.12 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Saturday May 23.
* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor
flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas
begins.
&&