River Flood Warning until TUE 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until late Monday night.

* At 07AM Thursday the stage was 14.18 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Monday May 25.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other

farm lands begin to flood.

&&