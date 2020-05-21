Shooter neutralized at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station

(KTIV) - According to a Facebook post from the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi an active shooter has been neutralized at the base.

The post says that at approximately 6:15 am Naval Security Forces at NAS Corpus Christi responded to the active shooter.

The base did go into lockdown status, after a shooter was located in the vicinity of the north gate.

They report the shooter has been neutralized.

All gates will remain closed while first responders process the scene.

This is breaking news and we'll have more when it become available.