 Skip to Content

Shooter neutralized at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station

7:50 am Breaking News, Homepage, Top Stories

(KTIV) - According to a Facebook post from the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi an active shooter has been neutralized at the base.

The post says that at approximately 6:15 am Naval Security Forces at NAS Corpus Christi responded to the active shooter.

The base did go into lockdown status, after a shooter was located in the vicinity of the north gate.

They report the shooter has been neutralized.

All gates will remain closed while first responders process the scene.

This is breaking news and we'll have more when it become available.

Naval Security Forces at NAS Corus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximatel 6:15 a.m. this morning. The...

Posted by Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Brett Funke

Related Articles

Skip to content