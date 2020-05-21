Shower chances return late Thursday

We are off to a very similar start to yesterday with pockets of fog and some drizzle in the area.



Like yesterday, those should go away as we get toward mid-morning.



Skies will again be mostly cloudy with highs ending up near 70 degrees today.



A few showers may arrive late in the day in western Siouxland with better chance for scattered showers in the evening.



Showers become likely overnight and into Friday with some rumbles of thunder possible.



Heavy rain could occur at times as these move through the area.



Rainfall totals for most will end up in the half inch to an inch range with some pockets ending up higher than that.



Highs Friday end up in the upper 60s.



A few showers linger into the nighttime hours before we get a break during the daytime Saturday.



We should manage some sunshine Saturday with temperatures jumping up into the low 80s.



A front arrives in the evening hours and will bring the chance for strong thunderstorms along with it.



The biggest threats at this point look to be large hail and strong winds, especially west of Interstate 29.



Thunderstorm chances stay into Sunday morning with shower chances remaining through the day.



Memorial Day looks mainly dry with only a slight chance of a few showers.



Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the mid 70s.