Sioux City firefighters say smoke alarm likely saved resident’s life in Sunday house fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Fire Rescue has obtained new information on the fire that occurred at the 1600 block of W 15th Street.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says the fire occurred Sunday, May 17 at about 8 p.m. and involved two brothers, 64-year-old Franklin Barclay and 60-year-old Darrold Barclay.

SCFR says investigators have learned from one of the brothers that a smoke alarm did sound on the second floor of the home early in the incident. Authorities previously believed there were no working smoke alarms in the residence.

Investigators say one of the bothers was on the main floor of the building and was able to call 911. After placing the call, investigators say he proceeded to the second floor, where the fire was located, to attempt to assist his brother. He was overcome by smoke during the attempt.

"The early notification by the smoke alarm and the subsequent 911 call by the downstairs resident no doubt was the difference between life and death for the upstairs resident," stated SCFR in a news release.

The smoke alarm that sounded during this incident had been installed by crews from SCFR when they responded to the home for a medical emergency on July 6, 2019.

Both brothers were removed from the fire on Sunday and transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in critical condition. They were later airlifted to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Officials reported earlier this week that the two brothers' conditions have been upgraded to stable.

Thus far, the investigation into the fire has revealed a lit cigarette was the cause of the fire. Investigators have reported the cigarette ignited a mattress in the upstairs bedroom before spreading throughout the contents of the room.