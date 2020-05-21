Investigation underway after one person shot in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in Sioux City's Greenville neighborhood.

Officers responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 2600 block of 1st Street.

Sioux City police say the victim was in a car with a person he knows when that person allegedly produced a gun and demanded money that the victim had. Police say the victim was shot during the incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The SCPD says the suspect was identified by the victim and detectives are continuing the investigation.

The name of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time.