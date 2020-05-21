South Dakota reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,057 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 48.

As of May 21, state health officials have confirmed 4,250 positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, an increase of 73 since Wednesday.

Health officials say there are 1,057 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with 3,145 cases recovered.

The number of hospitalized patients was 91 on Thursday, a total of 342 cases have required hospitalization.