The Arena Sports Acadamy and Food Bank of Siouxland team up for the class of 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Arena Sports Academy is teaming up with the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide cap and gown pictures for the class of 2020.

Starting today and going through Saturday, seniors can come to the Arena and get their photos taken with their school logo. $5 from each photo taken will be donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Arena partner Jeff Carlson says they were excited to help the Food Bank and find a way to honor seniors.

"Seniors have had to sacrifice a lot. Whether it's memories, extra curricular activities, proms, sporting events, musical events and things like that. So, we really wanted to create an event that they could take a memory home with them. We also wanted to give back to the community," said Carlson.

Carlson adds, nutrition is a big component in their We Got Next foundation. Leaders with the food bank say they were excited when The Arena approached them with the idea.

"We're thrilled. Like I said their mission aligns really well with ours in fighting childhood hunger. And so, our need is very great right now. And to have somebody reach out and say 'hey we want to partner with you. We want our proceeds to help fight hunger in Siouxland' was just incredible," said Valerie Petersen, Development director for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Leaders with the event say it's not just for high school seniors. They say if you're graduating from college, or even elementary school, you can also stop by to get your picture taken.