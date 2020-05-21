Woodbury County confirms 25 total COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday, officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 25.

The SDHD also confirmed 55 additional cases, according to state health officials this puts the county's total at 2,412.

As of May 21, there have been 184 total hospitalizations in Woodbury County, with 115 of them being discharged.

Thus far, 1,128 of the county's COVID-19 cases have recovered.