18-year-old arrested after robbery on Gordon Drive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City police have arrested a suspect for an afternoon robbery.

Police say it happened Friday at about 12:30 p.m. on Gordon Drive.

Police say a victim, who is a minor, ran to a nearby restaurant and flagged a motorist down to report the robbery. He says he was robbed at gunpoint and identified one of the suspects, who was located a short time later.

The Sioux City Police Department says officers located the suspect at a Morningside residence and detained him without incident.

The SCPD says 18-year-old Jade McDonald of Sioux City has been charged with 1st Degree Robbery and booked into the Woodbury County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dean Welte

