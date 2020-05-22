First COVID-19 death reported in Thurston County, NE

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 related death in Thurston County, Nebraska.

Health officials say this is the first reported death in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department's district, which serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties.

The NNPHD says the death was a resident of Thurston County.

“We are all saddened to hear of the passing of one of our neighbors and our thoughts are with the loved ones they leave behind. COVID-19 is a serious illness, especially for those with underlying health conditions and those aged 65 and over," said Health Director Julie Rother. "Remember that we are all in this together and it’s important that we continue to use good infection control and social distancing practices to help stop the spread of the virus to others.”

Officials say social distancing includes limiting in-person interaction, keeping six feet of personal space between yourself and others and wearing a face mask in public, especially in situations where six feet distance may be difficult to maintain.