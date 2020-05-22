Goodwill accepting contactless donations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many of us spent some time during quarantine thinning out our closets and packing up household items we no longer want.

Goodwill of the Great Plains is now back open and ready to take those items off your hands, with a new contactless process.

Goodwill stores open back up last weekend. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

They are asking donors to presort all items. All clothing can be placed together in a box or bag and all other household items can be grouped together.

They are asking only one person at a time to make the donations. You will need to unload the donations yourself.

Place the presorted items in each bin, they will be labeled clothing or wares.

Receipts can be requested from the donation attendant at the time of the donation.