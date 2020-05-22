IGHSAU adjusts postseason dates for 2020 softball season

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - On Wednesday the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Uniion and the Iowa High School Activities Association approved summer softball and baseball seasons. Baseball and softball practices can begin June 1st and games can start on June 15th.

The state baseball and softball tournaments will still be played at their original locations. But the softball postseason was pushed back one week. Regionals will now be July 13th through the 18th. Region Finals will be July 20th and 21st. The State tournament will be Monday July 27th through Friday July 31st at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.