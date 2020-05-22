Iowa reports 18 additional COVID-19 deaths, 454 more cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Friday there are 18 more COVID-19 deaths along with 454 more cases since 10 a.m. Thursday.

This brings Iowa's total to 16,408 confirmed cases with a death toll of 418. More than 119,462 Iowans have been tested while 8,804 have reportedly recovered.

There are 3,975 new negative cases for a total of 102,792 negative cases reported in the state.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 362 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 while 123 of those patients are in the ICU.

State health officials say 376 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 126 of those hospitalized in the ICU.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by the state, there are 85 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 37 the ICU and 25 on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa has 84 ventilators, 92 ICU beds and 569 inpatient beds available.

KTIV will be reporting Iowa's COVID-19 numbers once a day at 10 a.m. For the latest real-time numbers, click here.