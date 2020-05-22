Judge says mansion owners owe Sioux City for demolition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Nearly five years after Sioux City tore down a historic mansion, a judge has ruled the owners of the building must reimburse the city more than $100,000 in demolition costs.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary ruled that James Gengler and Salvador Carrasco must pay the city for the July 2015 demolition of the 125-year-old three-story home in the city's Rose Hill neighborhood.

Those costs amounted to $106,959 plus interest.

The city demolished the house after an extended dispute with its owners about structural deficiencies. Gengler, who holds the deed to the property, told the Sioux City Journal he may move to another community, adding that "my dream home is gone."