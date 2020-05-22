National Guard Soldier given a drive-by parade prior to his deployment

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - In Sheldon, Iowa, friends, family, and some first responders showed up for a sendoff parade for one of their citizen soldiers.

Sheldon resident Travis Postma is going to Africa with his Iowa National Guard unit.

In spite of Covid-19 restrictions, loved ones found a proper way to see him off.

On Saturday, May 30th, Sgt. Postma will be deployed to Africa, with the 113th Cavalry Regiment out of Sioux City.

While there, he will help run an AIDS station setup on base.

His wife Katie is expecting their first child, and he'll be halfway around the world.

"With a baby on the way and a wife back home, last time I deployed I was twenty-one years old and really didn't have a care in the world, so it's a little more difficult to leave." said Staff Sgt. Travis Postma, 113th Cavalry.

Sgt. Postma is scheduled to return around April of next year.

With the travel restrictions due to the pandemic, he's not sure if he can get back to Iowa for the birth of his child.

The sendoff parade is a good indication a lot of people will miss him.

"Yeah we've got family and friends close by so a lot of people have been super supportive. And knowing that we're not alone in this." said Katie Postma, Wife of National Guardsman.

Sgt. Postma says he learned about the sendoff parade in his honor, only about an hour before it was scheduled to begin.

He started figuring it out, when he was asked to help put up the tent in the driveway.