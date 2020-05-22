Authorities say man rescued from Sioux City house fire on Sunday has died

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Authorities have announced one of the victims injured in a Sioux City house fire on Sunday has died.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says 60-year-old Darrold Barclay has succumbed to injuries he received during the May 17 fire. He passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Officials with SCFR say the fire occurred on the 1600 block of W 15th Street at about 8 p.m. and two brothers were in the building at the time, Darrold Barclay and his brother, 64-year-old Franklin Barclay.

Both brothers were removed from the fire on Sunday and transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in critical condition. They were later airlifted to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Officials reported earlier this week that the two brothers' conditions had been upgraded to stable. On Thursday, authorities told KTIV Franklin Barclay's condition was improving and he was expected to be released within the next couple of days.

Thus far, the investigation into the fire has revealed a lit cigarette was the cause of the fire. Investigators have reported the cigarette ignited a mattress in the upstairs bedroom before spreading throughout the contents of the room.