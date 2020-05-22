Rain possible Friday night followed by stronger storms Saturday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Most of us have seen clouds throughout the workweek and now some chances of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through tonight.

Saturday morning could still give us a lingering shower in eastern Siouxland, but then we’ll be looking at clearing skies and warmer temperatures with highs by the afternoon in the upper 70s.

Saturday night will bring in a chance of thunderstorms and these are the ones that will have a chance of being strong to severe.

Western Siouxland could see these start to move in after 10 pm and these will move east across Siouxland with the possibility of strong winds and maybe some large hail.

Some of these storms could continues into Sunday morning with another chance of some redevelopment in the afternoon and some of these storms could be a bit strong again.

Look for highs on Sunday to be near 80 degrees. Monday will also bring us a chance of some thundershowers with highs a bit cooler in the low 70s.

Thundershowers will again be possible on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

It’s looking like we’ll then be stuck in a weather pattern that will give us more chances of isolated thundershowers from Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 70s.