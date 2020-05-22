River Flood Warning until TUE 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until late Monday night.

* At 09AM Friday the stage was 13.76 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue falling 13.5 feet by Saturday

May 23.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other

farm lands begin to flood.

&&