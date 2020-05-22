River Flood Warning until TUE 4:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until TUE 4:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until late Monday night.
* At 09AM Friday the stage was 13.76 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue falling 13.5 feet by Saturday
May 23.
* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other
farm lands begin to flood.
&&