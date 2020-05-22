Rounds of rain through the Memorial Day holiday weekend

Scattered showers will move into southern and western Siouxland this morning as a system slowly approaches the area.



Once again, the cutoff low and blocking pattern to our east is slowing everything down and the onset of showers looks later for most of us.



In fact, a lot of the day will be dry if you are north of Highway 20 with the better chance of showers waiting until tonight.



Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies where showers are not falling.



Showers and some rumbles of thunder become more likely overnight for everyone else with totals up to half an inch by the time the rain ends late Saturday morning.



We should manage to break a little sunshine out in the afternoon but the amount of cloud cover should keep us a little cooler with mid to upper 70s for highs.



Saturday night thunderstorms arrive with strong storms possible, mainly west of Interstate 29 with strong winds and large hail possible.



With everything slowing down, it has become more likely that thunderstorms are with us on Sunday and a storm or two may even approach severe levels in the afternoon with hail and wind again the threats.



Showers also look to be a little more likely on Memorial Day with highs in the low 70s.



Starting Tuesday things are looking to dry out with highs in the mid to upper 70s through the rest of the week.