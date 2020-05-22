How to stay safe while traveling this Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Memorial Day weekend is here. And with restrictions around Siouxland and beyond being relaxed, some people will choose to travel for the holiday.

"We are still doing our jobs. People should recognize that the Iowa State Patrol is still going to be out there," said Trooper John Farley of the Iowa State Patrol.

Trooper Farley says Memorial Day is normally a high traffic weekend. But during the pandemic, traffic has been down. With restrictions starting to get lifted, he says troopers expect to start seeing more cars on the roads.

"We're in kind of a unique situation this year. With the memorial day weekend it's traditionally known as the start of the summer season. The Iowa State patrol is expecting some extra traffic. and then also with some of the restrictions being lifted across the nation and across our state with the COVID epidemic, we do expect a lot more traffic," said Trooper Farley.

Trooper Farley adds, it's important to stay safe on the road.

He says watching your speed, wearing a seatbelt, and staying focused are all ways to practice safe driving habits.

"The one thing that we want to stress this year is that you know for the last few weeks or last few months that we've gone through this there's been a lot less traffic," he said. "So, we want to make sure that they're getting used to and using those good defensive driving skills," said Trooper Farley.

Trooper Farley says the Iowa State Patrol doesn't want to keep people from celebrating. They just want to make sure they're celebrating responsibly.

"This is a time for us to reflect on those people that we've lost. And if you are traveling to those cemeteries or those gravesites or those remembrance areas we want to make sure everyone gets there safely," said Trooper Farley