Sioux City ‘Test Iowa’ site closes Friday

Update:

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Sioux City's Test Iowa location is now closed, after being open for less than a month. The closure happens, in spite of Woodbury having the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Health.

The closure of the test Iowa site here at the college has some people concerned. But health care workers say not to worry because there was COVID-19 testing in Woodbury County for weeks before the site was opened at Western Iowa Tech earlier this month.

Siouxland District Health started off with some good news at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

hey say they have been reviewing the COVID-19 data -- and Woodbury County is moving in a positive direction.

They add they have not seen any red flags, when it comes to cases in the area, and closing the site.

Woodbury County Emergency Management wants to remind citizens, although the site at the college is closed -- there are still other options that were in place before this Test Iowa site opened.

You can always call your primary care physician to get a test if you feel the need.

Some more positive news tonight--Sioux City Fire Rescue says that not of their first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Previous:

Sioux City (KTIV) - Friday will be the final day of testing at Sioux City's Test Iowa location.

The site is located on the campus of Western Iowa Tech Community College.

State officials encourage residents to fill out an assessment on TestIowa.com to determine if they qualify for testing. Those who qualify will then schedule an appointment to get tested.

Captain Sam Otto with the Iowa National Guard says testing will continue through Friday, but the site will shut down after that.

He says they have always planned to close the site on May 22.