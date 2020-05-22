South Dakota reports 50 total COVID-19 deaths, 1,039 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the state's total to 50.

As of May 22, state health officials have confirmed 4,250 positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, an increase of 106 since Wednesday.

Health officials say there are 1,039 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with 3,267 cases recovered.

The number of hospitalized patients was 83 on Friday, a total of 351 cases have required hospitalization.

The majority of South Dakota's cases are located in Minnehaha County, which has reported 3,211 cases since the pandemic began.

The county with the second most cases is northeast South Dakota's Brown County with 235 cases.

Siouxland's South Dakota counties have reported the following totals for COVID-19 cases: