STILL ON: Athletes participate virtually as Special Olympics Iowa runs online

STILL ON: Athletes participate virtually as Special Olympics Iowa runs onlineNew
(KWWL) - COVID-19 has caused many events to be canceled, but Special Olympics Iowa is finding a way to give athletes a chance to compete.
Organizers decided to make this year's game virtual.
They're calling it 'The Virtual Summer Games Series,' and during this event athletes are able to submit their achievements from home while also participating in events like the opening ceremonies.
"The social media and internet and everything is giving us opportunities to still interact with people across the state," said Special Olympics Marketing Coordinator Karen Whitman.
The series began Thursday and runs through Saturday.
- For more information about the Virtual Summer Games, click here.
- You can watch more videos from the games here.