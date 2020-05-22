STILL ON: Athletes participate virtually as Special Olympics Iowa runs online

(KWWL) - COVID-19 has caused many events to be canceled, but Special Olympics Iowa is finding a way to give athletes a chance to compete.

Organizers decided to make this year's game virtual.

They're calling it 'The Virtual Summer Games Series,' and during this event athletes are able to submit their achievements from home while also participating in events like the opening ceremonies.

2020 Virtual Summer Games Opening Ceremony Posted by Special Olympics Iowa on Thursday, May 21, 2020 2020 Virtual Summer Games Opening Ceremony, courtesy of Special Olympics Iowa's Facebook page.

"The social media and internet and everything is giving us opportunities to still interact with people across the state," said Special Olympics Marketing Coordinator Karen Whitman.

The series began Thursday and runs through Saturday.