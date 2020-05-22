Storm Lake, Iowa man facing charges after alleged assault

Storm Lake, IA (KTIV) -- A Storm Lake, Iowa man faces several charges after an alleged assault.

24-year-old Rahim Esquibel is charged with Domestic Abuse Assault 3rd Offense and other charges. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail, but was released on a promise to appear in court.

Shortly before Noon on Thursday, May 21, the Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched to a report of domestic abuse on Bradford Street.

A female victim alleged Esquibel assaulted her on May 19.

When officers tried to take him into custody, he fled, but was caught. During the pursuit, police say he discarded a small amount of marijuana.