Tips for DIY small graduation parties

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many graduations across the U.S. have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But some people still want to celebrate their graduates.

Most graduations are planned with about 100-200 people in mind. Now, more non-traditional parties like drive-thru celebrations with a cup-cake stand or Zoom celebrations have become the norm.

Andrea Parmen, a Hy-Vee dietitian, said to try and make things as simple as possible.

"Don't stress about it. I mean, a smaller party should mean less stress. Parties are supposed to be fun, so just have fun with it. Maybe you make your graduate's favorite food and center it around that. You could do a taco bar, a make your own breakfast bar. Those are all kind of easy, inexpensive ways to cater it yourself," said Parmen.

Parmen adds you can talk with their deli counter and bakery experts for help on the perfect non-traditional grad party.