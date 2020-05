Orange City, Iowa (KTIV) - Tulip Festival's executive committee has made the decision to postpone their production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella to next year.

Tickets already sold will be applied to next year's show which will take place May 11-15th, 2021.

The decision to apply ticket sales to next year will also effect other events where tickets were already sold.

