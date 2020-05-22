Woodbury County Commissioner’s Office shares how absentee ballots are handled

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning staff from the Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections Office opened up the doors to show how absentee ballot votes are handled.

This week staff members are firing up voting machines to test them, and make sure they are working properly.



When an absentee ballot is created, a barcode is generated along with it, that bar code is used to make sure it's received and has been returned on time to the commissioner's office.



After the return each ballot is stored in a rolling bag in a locked room, until it's time to be counted, typically the day before the election.



All of the ballots are then run through the voting machines to be counted.

There are multiple safety precautions taken including seals on the machines, and 88 different ballot styles.

"There is 88 different ballot styles for this election, 44 for the republicans, and 44 for the democrats because there is a different ballot style for each precinct, the names on the ballot rotate each precinct," said Steve Hofmeyer, Commissioner of Elections.

On the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's Website you can go in and track your absentee ballot to make sure it has been received.

Officials say that expected voting turn out has been significantly higher than expected, even with the COVID-19 Pandemic.



In a typical primary election, 8 to 10 percent of Woodbury Counties sixty thousand registered voters, vote in the election.

That's roughly 5 to 6 thousand voters, but this year is already significantly higher



The Woodbury County Commissioners Office has received requests for 15 thousand absentee ballots.



They have received roughly 9 thousand of those ballots back.

Steve Hofmeyer, Commissioner of Elections says that while some of it does have to do with the increased push for voting by mail, there are also a number of contested races that warrant an increase.

"It make a difference when there is competition in a particular race, like for instance the Sheriff has two different candidates running on the Republican ticket for that, and also any other state races for the State Representative, you know anytime there is more of a competition between candidates that makes the turnout higher as well," said Steve Hofmeyer, Commissioner of Elections.

There will be five polling locations setup in Woodbury County.