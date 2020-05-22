WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19 WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19For the latest COVID-19 coverage: https://ktiv.com/coronavirus/ Posted by KTIV News 4 on Friday, May 22, 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County Emergency Management is scheduled to hold a joint news conference Friday at 2:00 p.m.

Officials with Siouxland District Health Department will discuss new indicators and data trends when it comes to COVID-19 while representatives from Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sergeant Bluff Fire/EMS will discuss changes they have made in response to the pandemic.

