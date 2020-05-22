 Skip to Content

WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19

12:33 pm Breaking News, Coronavirus, Iowa News, Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19

WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19For the latest COVID-19 coverage: https://ktiv.com/coronavirus/

Posted by KTIV News 4 on Friday, May 22, 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County Emergency Management is scheduled to hold a joint news conference Friday at 2:00 p.m.

Officials with Siouxland District Health Department will discuss new indicators and data trends when it comes to COVID-19 while representatives from Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sergeant Bluff Fire/EMS will discuss changes they have made in response to the pandemic.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.

KTIV will also be broadcasting the news conference on channel 4.1.

Dean Welte

Related Articles

Skip to content