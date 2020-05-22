WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County Emergency Management is scheduled to hold a joint news conference Friday at 2:00 p.m.
Officials with Siouxland District Health Department will discuss new indicators and data trends when it comes to COVID-19 while representatives from Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sergeant Bluff Fire/EMS will discuss changes they have made in response to the pandemic.
