Hartington Area Veteran’s Memorial holds ground-breaking

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, ground was officially broken for a memorial site in Hartington dedicated to all those who should be remembered and appreciated.

"When they first came to us and presented the idea about a memorial, we thought it was important to be one of the leaders of the area to get on board, so we were excited for it to be in the town of Hartington and be close to downtown," said Mayor Mark Becker.

"I've lived in this country for 82 years, I've walked these streets and so now we're really dedicating something to the past servicemen and the present," said Veteran Dean McGregor.

Both city officials and members of the community say this has been a long-time coming.

City officials say they have seen donations come in in copious amounts since the start of the project, but more donations are still needed.

"They've put a lot of work into the planning and getting the plan in place. Now it's time to do some fundraising and start the project and a show-up like this is what was needed to kick off the fundraising and get the ball rolling," said Becker.

"Everybody can have a hand in this and their name on the stones so I think it'll be a good thing for Hartington," said McGregor.

The city's goal is to have every single Hartington Area vet featured on the memorial come completion date.

Area Vet's say the location is especially significant

"This corner was the old VFW. In the bottom of this building was the old VFW, so it's kind of like we're putting it back," said McGregor.

Officials say the memorial is set to be complete on or before Veteran's Day of 2021.