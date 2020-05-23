 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Last updated today at 4:49 pm
9:54 am Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Clay IA

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River at Spencer.
* until further notice.
* At 09 AM Saturday the stage was 10.95 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 11.0 feet by Monday May 25
then begin falling.
* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor
flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas
begins.

&&

