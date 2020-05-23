Seven USD track and field athletes named named Academic All-Summit League

VERMILLION, South Dakota (Courtesy Goyotes.com) - Seven members of the Coyote track and field program, senior Zack Anderson, junior Jonna Bart, senior Kino Dunkley, senior Helen Falda, junior Landon Kemp, senior Armand Khan and junior Travis Larson, have been voted to their respective Academic All-League teams for the outdoor season announced by the league office.

Nominations were made using career statistics for student-athletes as the spring season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson, a native of Parker, South Dakota, receives Academic All-Summit League honors for the third-straight outdoor season and sixth time of his career. He garnered CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in 2019. Anderson is a three-time All-American in the high jump and four-time qualifier for the NCAA Championships. He’s won seven Summit League titles, including six in the high jump with one in the long jump, in his career. He captured his first Summit League Field Championship MVP award during this year’s indoor meet. He owns South Dakota’s indoor and outdoor high jump school records, with his personal best of 7-4 ¼ coming at last year’s outdoor league championships. He also holds the Summit League Championships indoor and outdoor meet records for the high jump. Anderson carries a 3.43 cumulative grade-point average as a physical education major.

Bart, a native of Aurora, Nebraska, completes the sweep for Academic All-Summit League teams this school year after receiving recognition for cross country and indoor track. Bart is a two-time qualifier for the NCAA West Preliminaries in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She owns South Dakota’s program record in the steeple with a clocking of 10:16.02. Bart was poised to enter the outdoor season coming off an 18-point performance at the Summit League Indoor Championships – she earned all-Summit honors in three different distance races. She’s garnered seven all-Summit honors in her career. Bart boasts a 3.93 cumulative grade-point average while double-majoring in accounting and mathematics.

Dunkley, hailing from Montego Bay, Jamaica, garners his first career Academic All-Summit League award. Dunkley is a three-time qualifier for the NCAA West Preliminaries in the discus. He ranks third in South Dakota program history for the discus with his throw of 178-5 from last year’s Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. He also ranks fifth in program history for the indoor shot put with a personal best of 56-10 from the 2019 Summit League Championships. Dunkley carries a 3.46 cumulative grade-point average as a kinesiology and sport management major.

Falda, hailing from Torino, Italy, picks up Academic All-Summit League honors for the first time outdoors and second time overall. Falda is a six-time All-American in the pole vault, qualifying for every NCAA Championships since her freshman outdoor season. She sits third in South Dakota’s storied history for the event both indoors and outdoors. Her personal best of 14-5 ¼ came at last year’s Howard Wood Dakota Relays. She is a four-time all-Summit honoree and two-time Summit League champion in the pole vault. Falda carries a 3.74 cumulative grade-point average while majoring in Spanish.

Kemp, a native of Greenville, Michigan, makes her second overall Academic All-Summit League team after first earning the recognition this indoor season. Kemp captured her first league title in the pole vault at the 2020 Summit League Indoor Championships. She sits fifth in South Dakota’s storied history for the event both indoors and outdoors. Her personal best of 14-1 ¼ came at last year’s Sioux City Relays. She’s a two-time qualifier for the NCAA West Preliminaries in the pole vault. Kemp boasts a perfect 4.00 cumulative grade-point average as a sport media and marketing major.

Khan, hailing from Ratingen, Germany, picks up his first career Academic All-Summit League honors. Khan qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the javelin last spring. He ranks second in South Dakota program history for the javelin with his personal best of 204-11 coming at last year’s South Dakota Challenge. A former multi-event athlete turned javelin specialist, Khan also ranks fourth in program history for the indoor heptathlon with a score of 4,761 points from the 2018 Summit League Championships. Khan boasts a 3.79 cumulative grade-point average while majoring in math.

Larson, a native of Norfolk, Nebraska, garners his first career Academic All-Summit League award. Larson qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the high jump last spring. He was one of four USD men’s high jumpers to make the meet as the nation’s top-ranked high jump squad. Larson jumped his personal best of 6-10 ¾ at last spring’s USD Twilight meet. He has placed in all five Summit League meets during his career. Larson boasts a 3.72 cumulative grade-point average as a health sciences major.

South Dakota had the second-most student-athletes selected to the Academic All-Summit League teams.

To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative grade-point average above 3.30 and have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution. The minimum participation requirements were waived this spring as the season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen men’s and women’s track and field athletes are selected to the teams based on votes by the institutions’ faculty athletic representatives and sports information directors with all ties standing.