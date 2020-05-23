Severe thunderstorm chances Saturday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another cloudy day across Siouxland, but the temperatures did make it to the upper 70s.

As we head into the night, thunderstorms and showers will return to Siouxland.

It looks like the thunderstorms will start to arrive around midnight in the western portions of Siouxland.

There is a chance that some of these storms could be severe.

They look to be mainly bringing strong winds and hail.

The far western portions of Siouxland have a slight risk of severe storms, areas more east have a marginal risk.

Make sure you have a way of staying aware of the radar.

Those thunderstorms could continue into the morning.

We look to get another break in the afternoon hours, with a cloudy sky, and a high near 80.

As the evening rolls around severe weather chances return.

This time the slight risk is on the eastern side of Siouxland, and the marginal chance to the west.

Those showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday night.

Monday will also have a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

The high will be in the low 70s.

Monday night will continue to have a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Late day Tuesday will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s high will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a hhigh in the upper 70s.

Thursday looks similar to Wednesday.

Friday will have a high near 80, and another partly cloudy sky.