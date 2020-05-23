South Dakota health officials report 43 new active COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials reported 43 new COVID-19 active cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 1,082.

As of May 23, state health officials have confirmed 4,468 positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, an increase of 218 since Friday.

Health officials say there are 50 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, and 3,336 cases recovered.

The number of hospitalized patients was 90 on Saturday, a total of 358 cases have required hospitalization.

The county with the second most cases is northeast South Dakota's Brown County with 235 cases.