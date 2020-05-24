River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until further notice.
* At 08 AM Sunday the stage was 13.05 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 13.5 feet by Wednesday May 27
then begin falling.
* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other
farm lands begin to flood.
