River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until further notice.

* At 08 AM Sunday the stage was 13.05 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 13.5 feet by Wednesday May 27

then begin falling.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other

farm lands begin to flood.

&&