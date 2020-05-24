Severe thunderstorm chances continue for southeastern Siouxland this evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Harrison, Shelby, Crawford, and Carroll County until 8 PM.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Strong thunderstorms moved through overnight bringing wind gusts over 70 miles per hour to portions of northeast Nebraska.

We got a break in the late morning hours and into the afternoon.

The high reached the mid 70s and the skies remained mostly cloudy.

But as we head into the evening, shower and thunderstorm chances return.

There is still a chance of severe thunderstorms returning to Siouxland, but the marginal risk is now only in the southeastern corner of Siouxland.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Harrison, Shelby, Crawford, and Carroll County until 8 PM.

The night could still see some showers and thunderstorms.

The low will be in the low 60s.

Our Memorial Day also has a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but as of now none are likely to be severe.

The high will be in the low 70s.

Monday night continues the chances of showers and thunderstorms.

That will continue into Tuesday and Tuesday night as well.

Wednesday finally gets a bit more mild, with a partly sunny sky, and a high in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 70s.

Sunshine continues into Friday, with a high in the mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will have a few more clouds, with highs in the upper 70s.