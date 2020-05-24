Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:50 AM CDT until SUN 4:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Woodbury County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Woodbury County in west central Iowa…

Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa…

Dakota County in northeastern Nebraska…

Eastern Dixon County in northeastern Nebraska…

Central Union County in southeastern South Dakota…

* Until 445 AM CDT.

* At 350 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Wakonda to near Ponca State Park to near

Wakefield, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Ponca, Elk Point and Ponca State Park around 355 AM CDT.

Emerson around 400 AM CDT.

North Sioux City and Jefferson around 405 AM CDT.

Hubbard around 410 AM CDT.

Hinton and Homer around 420 AM CDT.

Sioux City, Dakota City and Merrill around 425 AM CDT.

Sergeant Bluff and Salix around 430 AM CDT.

Kingsley and Lawton around 440 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Bronson, Oyens, Brunsville, Waterbury, Westfield and Chatsworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH