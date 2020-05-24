Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:15 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:15 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Monona County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT
FOR MONONA…NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE…WESTERN HARRISON…EASTERN
BURT…WASHINGTON…SOUTHEASTERN DODGE…NORTHERN DOUGLAS AND EAST
CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES…
At 504 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles east of Pisgah to 6 miles northwest of
Underwood to near Offutt AFB, moving southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. A 71 mph wind gust was measured at 5 AM
in Valley, Nebraska.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Omaha, Blair, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Valley, Logan, Arlington, Fort
Calhoun, Waterloo, Whiting, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Elkhorn,
Pisgah, Moorhead, Bennington, Mapleton and Blencoe.
This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 68 and 115.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…70MPH