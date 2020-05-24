Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT

FOR MONONA…NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE…WESTERN HARRISON…EASTERN

BURT…WASHINGTON…SOUTHEASTERN DODGE…NORTHERN DOUGLAS AND EAST

CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES…

At 504 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles east of Pisgah to 6 miles northwest of

Underwood to near Offutt AFB, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. A 71 mph wind gust was measured at 5 AM

in Valley, Nebraska.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Omaha, Blair, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Valley, Logan, Arlington, Fort

Calhoun, Waterloo, Whiting, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Elkhorn,

Pisgah, Moorhead, Bennington, Mapleton and Blencoe.

This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 68 and 115.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH