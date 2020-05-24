Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 5:12 AM CDT until SUN 5:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Monona County in west central Iowa…

Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

Shelby County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska…

Eastern Washington County in east central Nebraska…

Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 545 AM CDT.

* At 512 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 4 miles west of Logan to Fort Calhoun to Elkhorn,

moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Blair, Ralston, Harlan, Missouri

Valley, Valley, Logan, Oakland, Avoca, Treynor, Underwood, Fort

Calhoun, Waterloo, Carson, Walnut, Shelby, Minden and Earling.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 97.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 48.

Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 446 and 454.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH