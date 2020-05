Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 6:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 215 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

LYON PLYMOUTH SIOUX

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

DAKOTA DIXON

IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA

AURORA BRULE CHARLES MIX

DOUGLAS GREGORY

IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA

BON HOMME CLAY DAVISON

HANSON HUTCHINSON LINCOLN

MCCOOK MINNEHAHA TURNER

UNION YANKTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCESTER, ALEXANDRIA, ALLEN, ARMOUR,

AVON, BERESFORD, BRIDGEWATER, BURKE, CANISTOTA, CANTON,

CENTERVILLE, CHAMBERLAIN, CHANCELLOR, CLAYTON, CORSICA, DELMONT,

ELK POINT, EMERY, FREEMAN, GEORGE, GREGORY, HARRISBURG, HAWARDEN,

HULL, HURLEY, INWOOD, IRENE, JEFFERSON, KIMBALL, LAKE ANDES,

LARCHWOOD, LE MARS, LENNOX, MARION, MARTY, MENNO, MITCHELL,

MONTROSE, NORTH SIOUX CITY, ORANGE CITY, PARKER, PARKSTON,

PLANKINTON, PLATTE, PONCA, ROCK RAPIDS, ROCK VALLEY, SALEM,

SCOTLAND, SIOUX CENTER, SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH SIOUX CITY,

SPRINGFIELD, STICKNEY, TABOR, TEA, TRIPP, TYNDALL, VERMILLION,

VIBORG, WAGNER, WAKEFIELD, WHITE LAKE, AND YANKTON.