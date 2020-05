Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SUN 1:41 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

217 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE DALLAS POLK

STORY

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

CLARKE DECATUR MADISON

RINGGOLD UNION WARREN

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR ADAMS CASS

TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON CARROLL CRAWFORD

GREENE GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, AMES, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON,

BAYARD, BEDFORD, BOONE, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CORNING,

CRESTON, DENISON, DES MOINES, EARLHAM, EXIRA, FONTANELLE,

GREENFIELD, GUTHRIE CENTER, INDIANOLA, JEFFERSON, LAMONI, LENOX,

LEON, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, PANORA, PERRY,

STUART, WAUKEE, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE…

SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS

TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.

SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:

PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20%

PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : = 75 MPH : 20%

PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 70%

PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 40%

PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%

MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : N 35