Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 6:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Monona County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 215 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

HARRISON POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT DOUGLAS SARPY

WASHINGTON

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS LANCASTER SEWARD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLEVUE, BLAIR, COUNCIL BLUFFS,

DECATUR, DUNLAP, HARLAN, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, LOGAN, LYONS,

MAPLETON, MILFORD, MISSOURI VALLEY, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA,

PAPILLION, PLATTSMOUTH, SEWARD, TEKAMAH, AND WOODBINE.