Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Woodbury County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 215 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

WOODBURY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF SIOUX CITY.