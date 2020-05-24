Sioux Center Children’s Park and Disc Golf Course enters phase 2 of renovations

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - One Sioux Center park is entering into phase two of renovations and new additions.

Children's Park and Disc Golf Course recently finished phase one which included new bathroom structures, updated playground equipment, and new parking areas.

Phase two will consist of bike trails, shelter renovations, and what officials are calling the biggest addition: a new disc golf course.

City Officials say one Dordt College Alumni had proposed his plans to design the disc golf course.

Construction for all new additions in phase two are set to begin Tuesday.

"Our community, we're all looking for things to do, to get out and do things, The community really gets behind projects like this because they know all people can use it," said Parks Director Lee VanMeeteren.

To see the full layout of each phase and more on the plans for the updates, click here.