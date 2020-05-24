Siouxland Scavenger Hunt encourages all ages to explore Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Even with businesses and public places re opening, many Siouxland families have still been looking for creative ways to pass the time.

Thanks to one local blogger, they were able to get outside and explore the city in a unique way.

Blogger and mother, Lindsay Hindman writes weekly posts on what's going on around Sioux City.

Sunday, she put out a post with directions for a scavenger hunt.

Her entry encouraged families, friends, and people of all ages to find different significant spots around Sioux City.

Locations included the Sioux City mural downtown, the fountain near the Promenade theater and the Orpheum theater.

Participants could take a picture of themselves in front of each spot and submit the picture to Hindman's site for a chance to win 20 dollar "Downtown Dollar" gift certificates.

"I saw that May 24th is National Scavenger Hunt day and I thought that sounds like the perfect activity for families to get out and have some fun exploring our city while still safely social distancing and enjoy each other's company," said Hindman.

To see the full list of places on the Siouxland Scavenger Hunt, click here.