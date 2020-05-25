23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Monday health officials from South Dakota confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the state currently has 1,121 active cases in the State.

As of Monday the state has tallied 4,586 total positive cases of the virus, with 3,415 residents having recovered.

The state's death total remains at 50.

Ninety-nine residents remain hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 370 cases have required hospitalization.

The county with the second most cases is northeast South Dakota's Brown County with 249 cases.