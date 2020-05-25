American Legion Post 697 holds drive by ceremony to honor the fallen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Memorial Day Ceremonies took on a different look this year, but groups still made sure the brave men and women, who paid the ultimate sacrifice, were honored.

In the past, American Legion Post 697 has held a ceremony at Memorial Park to honor those who have gone before us.

This year, to ensure safety, the traditional ceremony was unable to take place.

Instead, they were able to have an altered ceremony at the Tower of Legends.

From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., people were invited to drive by Memorial Park to pay their respects and show their appreciation.

"We talk about essential services, and for us what's essential is bravery, heroism, service, duty, honor, and remembering our brothers and sisters that have gone before us," said American Legion Post 697 Leader Rene Lapierre.

The turnout was a constant stream of cars.

Veterans, families and other members of the community were there to wave, salute, and remember.

"It is a testament to our community, a testament to how people feel about our country, no matter what you say about COVID-19 and the divisive nature, there's one thing that always unites and rallies people and that's what we do here, remembering the fallen," said Lapierre.

Small flags were available at the entrance of Memorial Park for visitors to take and place on the graves of lost veterans.